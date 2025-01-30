Statement by Military Operations Command announcing Syrian Revolution Victory
2025-01-30 11:00:04 - From: SANA
Damascus, SANA- A statement announcing the Syrian Revolution victory was issued by Military Operations Command during a conference held Wednesday. Delivering the statement, Spokesman of the Military Operations Command, Colonel Hassan Abdul Ghani said “After decades of injustice and tyranny perpetrated by the criminal Assad regime against the Syrian people, and after the tremendous sacrifices …