2025-01-30 13:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Minister of Defense, Major General Murhaf Abu Qasra, the Chief of the General Staff of the Army and Armed Forces, Ali Noureddine al-Naasan, and a number of Syrian officers received a high-level military delegation from the Turkish Ministry of Defense. Minister Abu Qasra, Chief of Staff and the Turkish delegation made an inspection …