Iraq’s Per Capita GDP to hit $6,000 in 2025

2025-01-30

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s per capitaGross Domestic Product (GDP) will reach $6,000 annually by 2025, theGerman website Statista, specializing in market and consumer data, projected on Thursday.

GDP is a measure of acountry's productivity, representing the total value of goods and servicesproduced over a specific period, typically one year.

According to the website’s data, Iraq'sper capita GDP will continue growing between2025 and 2029, increasing by $971 (13.93%) over this period. By2029, it is projected to reach $6,971, marking six consecutive years of growth.

“The highest per capita GDP in Iraq over the past 10 yearswas in 2022, at $6,818, while the lowest was in 2014, at $4,656,” the data showed.

Notably, this indicatordescribes the per capita GDP at current prices; thus, the GDP was firstconverted from the national currency to US dollars at current exchange ratesand then divided by the total population.