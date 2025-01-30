First of Its Kind: Iraq’s Kirkuk to build oil refinery, boost production

2025-01-30 13:50:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime MinisterMohammed Shia al-Sudani and the Ministry of Oil approved the establishment ofthe first oil refinery in Kirkuk, Governor Rebwar Taha announced on Thursday.

Taha stated, "Kirkuk has signedits first investment contract to build an oil refinery with a capacity of70,000 barrels per day… It will be located near the North Gas Company (NGC),southwest of Kirkuk," adding that the executing company is RaniaInternational.

"The refinery will create jobopportunities for young people."

In turn, oil expert Ali Khalil toldShafaq News, "The implementation of this project, the first of its kind,will help supply Kirkuk with oil products, especially since it is one of thecountry's key oil-producing provinces."

The designed capacity of the Kirkukrefinery is 60,000 barrels of white oil, Kerosene, and black oil. The refinerylacks distillation and hydrogenation towers, which, if available, would reportedlyallow workers to boost production and enhance product quality.

“Kirkuk currently depends on the Baijirefinery and others. Establishing a new refinery would enhance local productionand supply neighboring provinces with oil derivatives," Khalil clarified.

In October 2017, the Ministry of Oilannounced plans to construct a new refinery in Kirkuk and boost oil productionfrom existing fields to over one million barrels per day. It also revealedintentions to involve foreign companies in enhancing production.

Meanwhile, the federal governmentpledged to take legal action against the Kurdistan Region if it hinders oilexports from Kirkuk.