CBI auctions +$286 million on Thursday

2025-01-30 13:50:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI)sales of the US dollar surpassed $286 million in the currency auction on Thursday.

According to an official statement by theBank, the CBI sold $286,974,525 during today's auction.

The Bank covered these transactions at abase exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits,international settlements of electronic cards, and foreign transfers, while therate stood at 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

Most dollar sales were directed towardsbolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers and credits, amounting to$279,974,525, representing a 97.85% increase compared to cash sales, whichamounted to $6,850,000.

One Bank purchased cash dollars, while 5fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.

The total number of exchange and brokeragecompanies participating in the auction was 11 companies.