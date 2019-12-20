Stunning trailer for Nolan’s Tenet; the director’s most ambitious film yet

2019/12/20 | 00:35 - Source: INA

INA – SOURCES

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, a movie set within the world of international espionage, finally has a first trailer that sheds some more light on the director’s 11th film.

The first trailer sheds some light on the storyline, which has been kept under wraps for quite some time.



It seems like John David Washington’s character is trying to prevent a third World War, but it’s unclear what that entails.

Click on the Photo to watch the trailer:

Like other Nolan projects, an element of time travel will be included in order for Washington to achieve his goal.



That means meeting up with characters played by beloved actors Nolan has worked with in the past, like Michael Caine.

The trailer includes some beautiful shots (apparently shot in seven different countries), so Nolan fans should be happy.