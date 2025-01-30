Three Israelis and five Thai nationals freed by Hamas in latest hostage release under ceasefire deal – live

2025-01-30 15:20:03 - From: The Guardian

Israel will reportedly free 110 Palestinian prisoners in exchange

Away from Gaza and Israel, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived on Thursday in Damascus, Syria, Al Jazeera reported, the first visit by a foreign head of state since Bashar al-Assad’s fall.

The Israeli military said on Thursday that freed Israeli female soldier Agam Berger had been handed over to the army by the Red Cross after her release in Gaza by Hamas.

