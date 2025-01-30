Turkish airstrikes hit PKK positions in Kurdistan’s Duhok

2025-01-30 15:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish airstrikestargeted positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Duhok,Kurdistan Region, a security source in the province reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News, “Theairstrikes directly targeted the old Sikeri village, situated on the slopes of MatinMountain, overlooking the Al-Amadiya district.” The village had been evacuatedyears ago due to ongoing military confrontations between the Turkish army and thePKK, designated a terrorist organization by Ankara.

Recently, PKK fighters havereportedly adopted a new tactic of taking refuge and fortifying themselvesinside abandoned villages. "This has made these villages frequent targetsof Turkish airstrikes, leading to their complete or partial destruction andcomplicating the return of original residents in the future," he added.

On Tuesday, Turkish artillerybombarded PKK locations in Mount Gara, north of Duhok. Additionally, several airstrikeshit other sites, including a cave near a palace built during Saddam Hussein’sregime in the late 1980s, on a peak of the same mountain.

A day earlier, a Turkish dronestrike targeted a Toyota Land Cruiser on the main road in Kardajan village, killingfour civilians—two men and two women—and injuring one other, according to theUS-based Christian Peacemaker Teams (CPT) organization. Turkish artillerystrikes also targeted the Aqrah district in northern Duhok, resulting in thedeath of a man and his wife, a government source affirmed.