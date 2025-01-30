Iraq News Now

HomeThe GuardianGeneral › Israel delays freeing of Palestinian prisoners after chaotic scenes during Gaza hostage release – live

Israel delays freeing of Palestinian prisoners after chaotic scenes during Gaza hostage release – live

Israel delays freeing of Palestinian prisoners after chaotic scenes during Gaza hostage release – live
Israel delays freeing of Palestinian prisoners after chaotic scenes during Gaza hostage release – live
2025-01-30 17:20:04 - From: The Guardian

Israel is due to free 110 Palestinian prisoners later today

Away from Gaza and Israel, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived on Thursday in Damascus, Syria, Al Jazeera reported, the first visit by a foreign head of state since Bashar al-Assad’s fall.

The Israeli military said on Thursday that freed Israeli female soldier Agam Berger had been handed over to the army by the Red Cross after her release in Gaza by Hamas.

Continue reading...

Continue following on The Guardian