Kirkuk honors leader Idris Barzani’s 38th death anniversary

2025-01-30 18:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kirkuk University, in collaboration with theprovince’s Interfaith Dialogue and Community Peace Center, hosted a conferenceon Thursday to commemorate leader Idris Mustafa Barzani, on the 38thanniversary of his passing.

The event highlighted Barzani’s vital role in fosteringpeace, particularly between the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

“Kirkuk, with all its communities, gathered today to honorleader Idris Barzani, one of the early fighters for Kurdish rights,” saidHassan Majid, a member of the Kirkuk Provincial Council and head of the KDPbloc, to Shafaq News. “He was a pillar of the party from its foundation untilhis death.”

Academics from Kirkuk University also spoke, about Barzani’snational influence and his involvement in Iraq’s political movements. “He wasnot just a leader in battle but a key figure in peace negotiations,” saidlecturer Muhannad Ali. “He played a historic role in shaping Kurdish unity andwas instrumental in major Kurdish uprisings.”

Barzani’s ability to unite political forces was furtheremphasized at the Erbil tribute according to Shafaq news correspondent. KhalidShali, a longtime friend of leader Barzani, remembered him as “an honest man, adedicated politician, and a firm believer in the Peshmerga and humanitarianvalues." His humility and open-mindedness were central to his lastinglegacy as a peacemaker.

A leader of the Kurdish People

Leader Idris Barzani, born into the Barzani family, was akey leader in the Kurdish struggle for self-determination. His commitment beganin childhood, shaped by his father, Mustafa Barzani, a revolutionary icon. In1961, Idris took up arms for Kurdish rights and quickly became a strategist,playing a significant role in the 1970 peace negotiations with Baghdad, earningthe title "architect" of the historic agreement.

Despite setbacks, including the failed 1975 AlgiersAgreement, which reignited conflict, Leader Barzani remained dedicated toKurdish unity. He was also a fierce advocate for displaced Kurds, emphasizinginternal dialogue as a strategy to counter external threats. His leadership andhumility earned him respect from all sides, and his ability to unite politicalforces was central to his legacy.