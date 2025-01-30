Egypt and Iraq Sign 12 New MoUs

2025-01-30 18:51:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq and Egypt have signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) under the patronage of Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during the third session of the Iraq-Egypt Joint Higher Committee in Baghdad. The agreements cover a range of sectors, including: Transport - Land transport of passengers and […]

