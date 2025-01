2025-01-30 21:00:04 - From: SANA

Amman, SANA- His Majesty King Abdullah II, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, congratulated President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on assuming the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic. Jordanian News Agency, Petra, said that His Majesty King Abdullah II, sent a cable, in his name and in the name of the people of the Hashemite Kingdom …