2025-01-30 21:45:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Service reported, on Thursday,an airstrike targeting a camp for Iranian refugees.

According to a statement, "A drone carrying explosives targeted a campfor Iranian Kurdish refugees on Mount Korek, located in Erbilgovernorate."

The statement added that the drone failed to hit its target and explodedwithout causing any human casualties.