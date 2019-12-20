Iraq's representative to UNESCO: UNESCO's decision is a recognition of the preservation of heritage

2019/12/20 | 17:35 - Source: INA

Paris - INA

The permanent representative of Iraq to UNESCO, Mahmoud Al-Mulla Khalaf, confirmed that "UNESCO's decision to include the hospitality service in the fortieth visit to Holy Karbala to visit the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) on the World Heritage List, represents recognition and honor for Iraqis for their role in preserving folklore and heritage.

Khalaf said to the Iraqi News Agency: The recording of such a cultural act at UNESCO is among the fifteen global cultural practices that happen for the first time.The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage had included the hospitality service on the 40th visit to the UNESCO World Heritage List among fifteen global cultural practices.

The committee stated in the listing decision, during its periodic meeting in the Colombian capital: The provision of service and hospitality during the fortieth visit is considered a social practice that takes place in the central and southern regions of Iraq, where millions of visitors begin the pilgrimage trip to the holy city of Karbala to visit the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) ".A statement by UNESCO (INA) obtained a copy of it, the importance of these cultural practices and the need to preserve them, stressing that "a large number of people allocate their time and resources in order to provide pilgrims with free services, such as the use of prayer halls, guesthouses and places to stay at night and other services" They serve as "deeply rooted roots in the traditions of Iraqi and Arab hospitality, and are considered a defining element of the cultural identity of Iraq."