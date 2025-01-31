UK Fire Engines to Modernise Iraqi Fleet

2025-01-31 04:45:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The United Kingdom is supporting Iraq's emergency services through a major export deal, enabling the Iraqi Ministry of Interior to purchase 62 British-made fire engines with a $31 million loan from UK Export Finance (UKEF). The units will be supplied by two companies: Emergency One, based in Ayrshire, Scotland, will supply MAN […]

