New Submarine Comms Cable to Serve Iraq

2025-01-31 04:45:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Qatar-based Ooredoo Group has partnered with France's Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) to build the Fibre in Gulf (FIG) submarine cable. The cable, connecting Qatar, Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq, will have a capacity of up to 720Tbps with 24 fibre pairs. Ooredoo said in a statement that the […]

