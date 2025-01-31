Iraq News Now

Defense Contractor Petitions US Supreme Court in Legal Battle with Iraq

2025-01-31 04:45:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Defense contractor Wye Oak Technology has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review its long-running legal dispute with the Republic of Iraq, according to a docket filed earlier this month. The case stems from a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in July 2024, overturning […]

