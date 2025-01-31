Kurdistan, France Presidents discuss Erbil-Baghdad ties, regional stability

2025-01-31 08:45:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received a phone call from his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, during which they discussed bilateral relations, regional stability, and ongoing developments in Iraq, Syria, and the broader Middle East.

According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, “Both leaders emphasized the need for sustained efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region. They underscored the importance of continued dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve outstanding disputes, which is essential for Iraq’s overall stability.”

President Barzani expressed gratitude for France’s unwavering support and President Macron’s role in assisting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region during critical times, stating, “The Kurdish people will never forget France’s solidarity.”

President Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting Iraq and the constitutional status of the Kurdistan Region. He commended Barzani’s leadership in promoting stability and conflict resolution while highlighting the strong relationship between France and the Kurdistan Region.

During the call, Macron also congratulated Barzani on the successful parliamentary elections in Kurdistan and the progress toward forming a new government. Both leaders agreed on the necessity of protecting the rights of all communities in Iraq and Syria and addressed various other issues of mutual interest.