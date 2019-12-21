Protests Continue in Iraq

2019/12/21 | 14:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iraqi people continued to protest against the government on Friday as President Barham Salih has failed to nominate a new premier for the country within the constitutional timeline, according to Base News.

Salih had been expected to choose a new prime minister by Thursday, December 19, as former premier Adil Abdul Mahdi resigned from his position for failing to address the evolving situation in Iraq.

Demonstrators in the capital Baghdad and nine other provinces on Friday rejected all candidates for the premiership who had been suggested by the political parties.

One of the main demands of the protesters is that the future Iraqi PM must be someone who has not held any political posts since 2003.