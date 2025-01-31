Germany’s jobless rate hits 6.4%, vacancies decline

2025-01-31 17:35:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Germany’s unemployment rate edged higher in 2025,as Europe’s largest economy continues to weigh on the labor market, officialdata showed on Friday.

According to the Federal Employment Agency, the number ofunemployed people in Germany rose by 11,000 in January, after seasonaladjustments, bringing the total to 2.88 million.

“This figure came in lower than analysts’ expectations of a14,000 increase. However, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate inched up to6.2%,” the agency added.

With Germany’s economic outlook remaining bleak,unemployment is projected to rise further throughout the year, surpassing 3million for the first time in a decade by early 2025.

The agency also reported that job vacancies fell to 632,000in January, marking a 66,000 decline compared to the previous year, indicatingweakening demand for labor.

Monthly, the unemployment rate rose by 0.4 percentage pointsto 6.4%, according to the data.

German media outlets quoted the president of Germany'sConfederation of German Employers' Associations, Rainer Dulger, “The labormarket figures are an alarm signal. The economic and structural weakness of theGerman economy is hitting the labor market with full force.”