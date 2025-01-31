Chairman of Yemeni Presidential Leadership congratulates President al-Sharaa on assuming presidency of Syria

2025-01-31 19:00:05 - From: SANA

Sana’a, SANA- Chairman of Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi congratulated President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on assuming the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic. Yemeni News Agency “Saba” reported that’’ Al-Alimi expressed, on his behalf and on behalf of the members of the Council and the government, his sincere congratulations to President Al-Sharaa, and his …