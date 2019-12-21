14-Year-Old Kurdish Porter Found Frozen Dead on Iran Border

2019/12/21 | 16:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

After four days of searching the snowy mountains of Iranian Kurdistan, villagers found the frozen body of Farhad Khosravi, a 14-year-old Kurdish porter, BaseNews reported.Khosravi went missing earlier this week.



He was carrying goods with his 17-year-old brother between the borders of Iranian Kurdistan and Kurdistan Region.They were reportedly hit by an avalanche together with another resident of the village of Nei, in Marivan district of Kurdistan province.His brother’s body was soon found by the villagers, but it took nearly 1,000 men searching for Khosravi’s body for four days to find him frozen to death.Due to the hard economic situation and while the Kurdish areas suffer the most from unemployment in Iran, many Kurds risk their lives to carry goods over the border for small income.According to Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, at least seven Kurdish porters below 18 have been killed by Iranian borders guards in 2019 alone.