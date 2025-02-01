Iraqi-Egyptian Economic Forum to Strengthens Trade, Investment

2025-02-01 04:26:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani and Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly participated in the Iraqi-Egyptian Economic Forum, attended by 300+ business leaders from both nations. Key Highlights: Economic & Historical Ties: PM Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq and Egypt's long-standing relations and the potential for expanded private sector cooperation. Reform-Driven Investment: Iraq's banking, […]

