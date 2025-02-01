Iraq News Now

Iraq Receives New Patrol Boats from ENM Korea

2025-02-01 04:26:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Lieutenant General Mazin Abdulwahid Kbian, Commander of the Iraqi Navy, oversaw the delivery of three patrol boats from ENM Korea during a visit to Umm Qasr Naval Base on 25th January 2025. According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, these high-specification vessels, equipped with advanced surveillance and communication systems, […]

