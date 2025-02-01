Russian spy ship fire exposes poor state of Mediterranean fleet, say experts

2025-02-01 09:20:03 - From: The Guardian

Incident reveals Russia’s maritime presence in the area is in a state of disrepair and disarray, argue western sources

A fire onboard a Russian spy ship off the coast of Syria has underlined the poor state of the Russian navy as its toehold in the Mediterranean hangs in the balance, analysts and western security services say.

The 55-year-old Kildin got into trouble off the Syrian coast last Thursday, when flames and thick black smoke could be seen billowing from its funnel and it hoisted two black balls up its mast, signifying that the crew no longer had control of the vessel.

