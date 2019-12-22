Fourth man charged over alleged murder of Kurdish sniper Hemwand Ali Hussain in Hartlepool

2019/12/22 | 07:30 - Source: Iraq News



Mr Hussain, 30, was found dead in a property in Charterhouse Street, off Oxford Road, Hartlepool, on Sunday, September 15.



Three men have already been charged over his death.



On Saturday night, Cleveland Police charged a fourth man in connection with the incident.



Florian Marku, 24, of West Drayton, Middlesex, will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 23.



A 33-year-old man arrested earlier this week has been released under investigation.



Mr Hussain, a father, served with the Kurdish Regional Governorate’s Peshmerga military forces in Northern Iraq.



