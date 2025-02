2025-02-01 11:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- The Syrian team won three medals, “gold, silver and bronze,” in the second competition for logic and mathematics games, which was held by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) this year in Saudi Arabia, on January 29th. Student Mays al-Najjar from Homs won the gold medal, while the student Karim …