2025-02-01 12:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA-President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi congratulated President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmed al-Shara on assuming presidency of the republic. President El-Sisi expressed his wishes for President al-Shara of success in achieving aspirations of Syrian people to further progress and prosperity. Reem Abdulhameed /Mazen Eyon