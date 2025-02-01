Erbil commemorates the February 1st tragedy

2025-02-01 12:10:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region,held on Saturday, a ceremony to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the deadlyFebruary 1st bombings.

The event took place near a memorial to the victims, withPrime Minister Masrour Barzani and other senior officials in attendance. Thegathering laid wreaths at the monument in Sami Abdulrahman Park, which honorsthose lost in the attack.

The bombings occurred on February 1, 2004, when two suicidebombers targeted the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) andthe Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) during an Eid al-Adha celebration. Theblasts killed at least 100 people, including many senior political figures, andinjured hundreds more.