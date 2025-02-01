Iraq News Now

Iraqi gold hits record high in Baghdad and Erbil
2025-02-01 12:50:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, goldprices climbed in both Baghdad and Erbil to over 600,000 IQD per mithqal inlocal markets for the first time in Iraq’s history.

According to a Shafaq News survey,Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price permithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and Europeangold of 595,000 IQD, with a buying price of 591,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of21-carat Iraqi gold was 565,000 IQD, with a buying price of 561,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, theselling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 595,000 and 605,000 IQD,while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 565,000 and575,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for24-carat gold was 672,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold was 588,000 IQD, and18-carat gold was 504,000 IQD.

