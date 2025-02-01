Dollar prices lower in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

2025-02-01 17:00:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, theexchange rates ?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar lower higher in Baghdadand remained steady in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by ShafaqNews, the dollar's rates set at 150,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, with the closure?f the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, comparedto 150,500 IQD recorded this morning.

The selling and buying rates atcurrency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 151,500 IQD and 149,500 IQD per 100USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 150,250dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,150.