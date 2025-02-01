Rwanga, Zahawi Music House sign cooperation deal

2025-02-01 23:50:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Rwanga Foundation signed a memorandum ofunderstanding (MoU) with Zahawi Music House Foundation.

The agreement aims to "further focus on the development of art,music, culture, and Kurdish activities through music and arts," Rwangasaid, emphasizing its commitment to preserving Kurdish heritage.

The move follows the launch of Rwanga’s Culture Department, which thefoundation said will take cultural and artistic initiatives "to safeguardKurdish identity and heritage."

Rwanga, a non-profit organization, focuses on improving access toeducation, providing services, and nurturing young talent. It has been activelyworking to enhance e-learning systems in line with international standards andfoster a culture of collaboration among Kurdish youth.

About Rwanga

Rwanga Foundation, founded by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, is anon-governmental organization committed to ensuring accessible, high-qualityeducation for all. Its mission is to provide services, build capacities, anddevelop policies that facilitate education and enhance overall educationalstandards in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), Iraq, and beyond.

Rwanga’s strategic objectives include creating platforms for youth todiscover their talents and reach their full potential, integrating advancedtechnologies such as e-learning into the education system to align withinternational standards, and fostering a culture of learning, particularlyamong young people.

Headquartered in Erbil, Rwanga Foundation officially launched inSeptember 2013 and implements projects across Iraq, focusing on four keysectors: education, youth, environment, and vulnerable groups.