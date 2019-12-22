Another Iraqi Protests Activist Assassinated

2019/12/22 | 17:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

Another Iraqi activist who was a prominent figure in the protests across Missan, south of Iraq, was gunned down on Sunday.Hussein Naeem Bahadili, who was also the director of a health center in Kahla subdistrict of Missan, was killed with four bullets fired by unknown gunmen.He died instantly before arriving at the hospital, locals said.Bahadili is the 27th activist assassinated in controversial incidents since the eruption of the protests in Iraq.