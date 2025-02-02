Iraq Approves Master Plan for New Military Housing City

2025-02-02 05:20:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Minister of Construction, Housing, and Municipalities, Benkin Rikani, in the presence of Defence Minister Thabit Al-Abbasi, has approved the master plan for a new residential city in Baghdad dedicated to Iraqi Army personnel. The project, designed to modern urban standards, will feature over 114,000 housing units. It will also be connected to […]

