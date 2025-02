2025-02-02 10:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Patriarchs of Syria have congratulated President Ahmad al-Shara on assuming the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic. In a joint congratulatory cable, John X, Patriarch of Antioch and All the East for the Greek Orthodox; Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch and All the East for the Syriac Orthodox; and Joseph Absi, Patriarch …