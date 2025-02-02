Social Affairs Ministry discusses cooperation with Greek and Syriac Orthodox Patriarchates

2025-02-02 10:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Minister of Social Affairs and Labor in the caretaker government, Fadi al-Qassem, discussed with representatives of the Antioch and All the East Greek Orthodox Patriarchate and the Syriac Orthodox Patriarchate ways to boost cooperation in the social and developmental fields. The role of religious institutions in supporting humanitarian and relief work to improve …