2025-02-02 10:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Health Minister in the caretaker government, Dr. Maher al-Sharaa, reviewed with the Syrian Organization for Persons with Disabilities (Amal) ways to reactivate the organization and offer medical and rehabilitation services. During a meeting held Saturday at the Ministry’s headquarters, Dr. al-Sharaa stressed that the ministry pays great attention to children’s health and to …