Iraq’s oil exports to US surge by 118,000 bpd in a week

2025-02-02 10:30:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's oil exports tothe United States rose by 118,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to theprevious week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced onSunday.

According to the EIA data, US crudeoil imports from the top 9 countries averaged 5.981 million bpd last week, down by92,000 barrels from the previous week's 6.073 million bpd.

"Iraq's oil exports to the USreached 336,000 bpd, up by 118,000 bpd from the previous week's 218,000bpd," it confirmed.

The US's highest oil revenue lastweek came from Canada, averaging 3.716 million bpd, followed by Mexico at521,000 barrels, Saudi Arabia at 417,000 barrels, and Venezuela at 319,000barrels. The US also imported 283,000 bpd from Colombia, 114,000 from Brazil,102,000 from Ecuador, and 92,000 from Nigeria.