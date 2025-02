2025-02-02 11:00:03 - From: SANA

Aleppo, SANA- Four civilians were killed and others were injured Saturday in a terrorist car bomb attack in the center of Manbij city in Aleppo eastern countryside. The Syrian Civil Defense clarified on its Telegram channel that a car bomb explosion on al-Rabita Street in the center of Manbij city, east of Aleppo killed four …