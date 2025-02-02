Somali President congratulates President al-Sharaa on assuming presidency of Syrian Arab Republic

2025-02-02 12:00:04 - From: SANA

Mogadishu, SANA-Somali President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, congratulated President Ahmed al-Sharaa on the occasion of his assumption of the presidency during the transitional phase. The Somali News Agency (SONNA) reported that President Mohamud expressed in a congratulatory telegram to President Al-Sharaa yesterday his “sincere wishes for success and Wisdom in leading the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic …