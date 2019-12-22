PUK’s General Leadership Council election delayed due to disagreements at party congress

2019/12/22 | 18:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- PUK party’s 4th congress in Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, December 21, 2019.Photo: Rudaw

SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Elections for the powerful General Leadership Council of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) were postponed on the second day of party congress because of disagreements between members.

Speaking during a press conference on Sunday, the second day, Spokesman for the fourth congress Yasin Muhammad Rauf said that elections for the 121-member body will now be held on Monday at 9 a.m.

“More than 400 members nominated themselves,” said Rauf.

Iraqi President Barham Salih, Speaker of the Kurdistan Parliament Rewaz Fayaq, and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani were elected to the General Leadership Council on Saturday.

Before the election was delayed, the congress approved the High Political Council with current First Deputy Secretary General Kosrat Rasul as its head.



Senior PUK members Qadir Hama Jan, Mala Bakhtiar (Hikmat Muhammad Karim), Hero Ibrahim Ahmad, Omar Fatah, Arsalan Baiz, Jafar Sheikh Mustafa, and Dler Said Majid were appointed on Saturday and Adnan Mofti was added on Sunday.

The congress also approved a number of amendments to the party's internal by-laws

This is the first PUK congress in nearly a decade and has been billed by party leaders as an opportunity to renew the party, which is notorious for internal disputes.

The first day of the fourth congress of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, which started on Saturday in the city of Sulaimani, which is scheduled to last for several days.

Around 1,000 members participate in the 4th Congress of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, where 121 members are to be elected to the lead the PUK.

