Foreign workers flood Iraq: A threat to local jobs

2025-02-02 13:15:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Foreign labor is rapidlyexpanding its foothold in Iraq, infiltrating various sectors from restaurantsand cafes to cleaning services and state institutions. With specializedcompanies facilitating this influx through operational contracts, the absenceof effective regulations has allowed foreign workers to flood the market,deepening the unemployment crisis and leaving local workers struggling tosecure opportunities.

Unemployment Crisis

Iraq ranked seventh among Arab countriesand 33rd globally on the 2023 Hanke's Annual Misery Index, published on March14, 2024, with a misery score of approximately 50.8. The index identifiesunemployment as a significant factor contributing to this level.

Unemployment in Iraq has soared, with theParliamentary Committee on Labor, Social Affairs and Displaced Personsestimating that 15 million people are without work. The Ministry of Planningconfirmed this trend, revealing that by early 2024, the unemployment rate hadreached 16.5%.

A World Bank’s report painted a grimoutlook, noting that unemployment in Iraq is at its highest in three decades.Of particular concern, youth unemployment stands at a staggering 36%, signalingthe profound impact of the country’s economic decline on the youngerpopulation. Each year, roughly 160,000 to 170,000 young people graduate fromIraqi universities and institutes, but the majority struggle to securegovernment positions or find employment opportunities.

While foreign labor is a common sight inthe country, Najm Al-Aqabi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Labor and SocialAffairs, disclosed to our agency that "the number of licensed foreignworkers in Iraq currently exceeds 42,000." Yet, experts caution that manyunlicensed foreign workers remain in the country.

The situation was also highlighted by FadelAl-Gharawi, head of the Strategic Human Rights Center in Iraq, who pointed out,"Indicators suggest there are one million undocumented foreign workers inIraq." According to his figures, the number of registered workers with theMinistry of Labor stood at 43,000 as of 2024.

A vivid Illustration

Recently, foreign workers from countrieslike India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan have increasingly dominated theconstruction sector. As a result, many Iraqis are turning to labor companies tohire them for home construction and renovation projects.

Ali Mohammed, a 47-year-old Iraqi who hiredforeign workers to build his house, clarified why he opted for foreign labor."There are clear reasons behind this choice, including the lower cost offoreign workers compared to locals, as well as their high efficiency andproductivity,” he told Shafaq News Agency.

Mohammed elaborated that "foreignworkers work 10 hours a day without requesting breaks or meals, and foreignmaster builders require fewer workers to complete tasks, reducing overallconstruction costs." As an example, he noted that "an Iraqi masterbuilder would need four workers, while a foreign one requires just one."

Foreign Workers or Local Iraqis?

The competition between foreign and locallabor in Iraq is not new. Economic expert Hammam Al-Shamaa explained to ShafaqNews that "its roots go back to the 1980s when Egyptian workers dominatedthe construction sector due to most Iraqi workers being engaged in mandatorymilitary service at the time." Although this phenomenon waned during the1990s, Al-Shamaa noted that "it has resurged significantly in recentyears."

Iraqi workers, according to the expert,face several challenges that have contributed to this shift. These include apreference for office jobs over manual labor and certain attitudes andbehaviors that make them reluctant to engage in physically demanding sectors."This has led many employers to prefer foreign workers, who are known fortheir commitment and lack of tribal affiliations," he added.

This preference, he explained, helpsemployers avoid the risks associated with tribal disputes in case of conflicts.

Further compounding the issue, Al-Shamaapointed out that "the growing reliance on foreign labor is also a resultof the absence of laws that protect local workers and the lack of obligationson employers to provide a fair and just work environment for Iraqilaborers."

Economic expert Manar Al-Obaidi sharedsimilar concerns, stating that "foreign labor in Iraq lacks legal andregulatory frameworks, which allows it to compete with local laboreffectively." He also highlighted to our agency that "the absence oflabor laws, such as those regulating work hours and mandating rest periods,makes foreign labor a preferred choice for employers due to its lowercost."

Insufficient Measures

Experts emphasize the need to create a fairworking environment for Iraqi workers, urging stronger oversight of companiesthat rely on foreign labor to ensure a balance between local and foreignemployees.

In response, the Iraqi Ministry of Interiorrecently revealed the arrest of nearly 700 foreign nationals who violated theForeigner Residence Law. No. (76) Of 2017 after their grace period expired,calling on companies, professionals, craftsmen, tradespeople, restaurantowners, and anyone housing foreigners in violation of the law to deport them byJanuary 15, 2025.

To facilitate the process, the ministry hasreinstated its electronic service, initially launched in 2024, designed to helpforeign workers in violation of the law, including those in the KurdistanRegion, adjust their legal status.

The Iraqi government, meanwhile, introducedits National Development Plan for 2024–2028, outlining four main programs and25 subprograms. The Ministry of Planning noted that this step will contributeto reducing the unemployment rate from 16% to around 10% and increasing Iraq’seconomic growth by 4.25% annually.

On the labor front, Samira NasserAl-Khafaji, an Executive Bureau Member of the General Federation of LaborUnions in Iraq, acknowledged that "the Federation has not fulfilled itsrole adequately in addressing challenges." She pointed to the lack ofeffective legislation and restrictions on union freedoms as factors that haveexacerbated the local labor crisis.

Al-Khafaji also criticized the failure toimplement investment conditions requiring foreign companies to employ 50% locallabor in their projects and highlighted the lack of health and safetystandards. "The federation organized campaigns in Baghdad and theprovinces to regulate foreign labor and provide social security for localworkers, but these efforts have been insufficient to address the crisis,” sheconfirmed to our agency.