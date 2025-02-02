Kurdistan Region signs anti-corruption pact

2025-02-02 13:15:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, politicalparties in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) have signed an Honor Pact AgainstCorruption in a ceremony held in Erbil, the Region’s capital, reaffirming theircommitment to transparency and accountability.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the ceremonywas organized under the supervision of the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the IntegrityCommission, and the United Nations, Shafaq News Agency’s correspondentreported.

AhmedAnwar, head of the KRI’s Integrity Commission, emphasized the importance ofpolitical commitment in combating corruption. “This is the second time politicalparties in the KRI have signed an honor pact to combat corruption,” Anwarstated during the event.

“We hope that political parties remain committed to this Pact.”