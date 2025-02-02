Iraq to launch production lines for Jordanian medicines

2025-02-02 15:35:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq has discussed withJordan opening production lines for medicines, construction materials, and foodproducts, the Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced on Sunday.

A meeting between Deputy PrimeMinister and Minister of Planning, Muhammad Ali Tamim, and Jordan’s Minister ofIndustry and Trade, Yarub Qudah, attended by the Jordanian Ambassador to Iraq,Maher Salem Al-Tarawneh, focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in theeconomic, industrial, commercial, and investment sectors, according to theMinistry of Planning.

Both sides discussed “leveragingJordan’s expertise in the pharmaceutical industry and attracting investors andindustrialists to Iraq to open production lines for medicines, constructionmaterials, and food processing industries.”

They also explored collaboration onstandardization, quality control, specifications, and certification to supportmutual trade and industry between Iraq and Jordan.

For his part, Qudah praised Iraq'sprogress over the past two years in various areas, expressing his country'swillingness to strengthen cooperation and support Iraq's development.

"The bilateral relations have seen steady growth in recent years," theJordanian minister noted. "The Joint Commercial Committee will meet forthe first time in Baghdad to activate memorandums of understanding andagreements between the two countries."