2025-02-02 16:00:03 - From: SANA

Tartous, SANA- A number of associations and civil-society initiatives in Tartous province held an artistic event with the aim of familiarizing children with the components and characteristics of the Syrian provinces. Dr. Ghada Zaghbour, the owner of the initiative, said in a statement to a SANA reporter that the children were asked to color and …