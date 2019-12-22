Iraqi parliament speaker in Erbil to discuss government formation with senior KRG officials

2019/12/22 | 20:45 - Source: kurdistan 24

Masoud Barzani (right), leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), during a meeting with Mohammed al-Halbousi, Iraq's Parliament Speaker, Erbil, Dec.



22, 2019.



(Photo: Masoud Barzani)

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi visited Erbil on Sunday to meet with senior Kurdistan Region officials and discuss the latest developments in Iraq, including the selection of the country’s next prime minister.

In his meeting with Masoud Barzani, President of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Halbousi discussed the latest political and security progress in Iraq, with an in-depth discussion on finding a solution to the current crisis in Iraq and the formation of the new Iraqi government, a statement on the KDP leader’s website said.



Iraqi Finance Minister Fuad Hussein also attended the meeting.





Barzani and Halbousi shed light on the amendment of the laws in the Iraqi Parliament, especially the new law of election, the statement read.



Both sides emphasized that any change to the laws should be in the best interest of the people of Iraq.

The meeting concluded with a discussion about the political developments at the regional level in the Middle East.

Elsewhere, the Iraqi Parliament Speaker met with Kurdistan Region President Nichervan Barzani to discuss the draft laws that are currently presented in the Iraqi Parliament, a statement from President Barzani’s press office stated.





During the meeting, both sides agreed on joint efforts and cooperation to find a roadmap to solve the issues in Iraq that address the legitimate demands of the people and to serve the various components and factions in Iraq, the statement added.

Both President Nechirvan Barzani and Halbousi “agreed to jointly support the political process and assist the partners in choosing the next Iraqi prime minister in line with the will and demands of the people of Iraq.”

The Iraqi Parliament Speaker’s visit comes at a time where political entities in Iraq are looking to nominate and select a new prime minister amid ongoing nationwide protests, which have forced current Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to announce his resignation.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany

