Kurdish woman breaks barriers as 1st female in Iraq’s Olympic Executive Committee

Shafaq News/ In a groundbreaking achievement for Iraqi sports, the Iraqi OlympicCommittee (IOC) overseeing all national sports federations and activities, hastaken an unprecedented step by appointing a Kurdish female executive member.

LeilaMohammed has become the first woman to join the IOC Executive Committee, markinga major breakthrough for gender inclusivity in sports governance.

DiyarMohammed Sadiq, head of the IOC’s al-Sulaymaniyah branch, hailed Mohammed’selection as a “significant advancement” for women in sports leadership.

“Onbehalf of myself and all members of the al-Sulaymaniyah branch, we congratulateLeila Mohammed on her election to the Executive Committee of the Iraqi OlympicCommittee.” Sadiq told Shafaq News. “This is a historic achievement for sportsin Kurdistan, particularly in al-Sulaymaniyah.”

Inaddition to her Executive Committee role, Mohammed was elected Chairwoman ofthe Gender Equality Committee, reinforcing her leadership in advocating forwomen’s empowerment in sports.

Sadiqpraised her contributions to sports development in al-Sulaymaniyah and theKurdistan region, expressing confidence in her ability to enhance women’sparticipation in athletics and elevate their presence on national andinternational stages.

In recentyears, Iraq has witnessed rapid progress in women’s involvement in sports, withfemale athletes making significant strides both competitively andadministratively. Despite ongoing challenges, their achievements continue tofuel demands for greater support and leadership opportunities for women inIraqi sports governance.