+100 organizations back Al-Sulaymaniyah teachers as hunger-strike enters day 6

Shafaq News / Over 100 civil society organizations in theKurdistan Region have declared their support for teachers and public employeesin Al-Sulaymaniyah, who have entered the sixth day of a hunger strike demandingoverdue salaries.

The ongoing protest outside the United Nations headquartershas raised serious health concerns, particularly for elderly participants andthose with chronic illnesses. On Sunday, a teacher was hospitalized after hiscondition deteriorated, while several others are in need of urgent medicalattention.

Dr. Hazar Othman, a physician monitoring the strike, warnedof worsening health risks. "The strikers' physical resilience isdeclining, making them increasingly vulnerable to infections," he said."Immediate medical intervention, including temperature screening devicesand essential supplies, is critical to prevent further emergencies."

Protesters, who have set up tents outside the UN office,insist their hunger strike is a "last resort" after repeated callsfor action were ignored. Authorities have yet to respond, heighteningfrustration among demonstrators.

Activist Surour Abdulrahman urged broader societalparticipation, calling on teachers, doctors, lawyers, students, and workers tojoin the movement. He likened the strike’s potential impact to the 1991uprising, emphasizing the need for collective pressure on authorities.

With no government intervention so far, the risk of furthermedical crises continues to grow, increasing pressure for an immediateresolution.

Kurdistan’s Salary Crisis: Political Deadlock Fuels Unrest

The Kurdistan Region is grappling with a deepening salarycrisis, with public sector employees, including teachers, striking over unpaidwages for December 2024 and January 2025.

The crisis stems from a long-standing financial disputebetween the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government inBaghdad. Baghdad insists that the KRG must transfer all oil production to theState Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), with revenues directed to thenational treasury. The KRG, however, argues that it should deduct productioncosts before transferring the funds.

Financial experts highlight inefficiencies within the KRG’spayroll system, citing "inflated employee lists" and resistance todirect bank deposits. Economist Mustafa Hantoush criticized both sides,stating, "The KRG must reform its payroll system and enhance transparency,while Baghdad should depoliticize salary payments to ensure financialstability."

Meanwhile, KRG officials accuse Baghdad of using financialpolicies to exert political pressure. As both sides remain at an impasse,uncertainty looms over when and how the crisis will be resolved to stabilizepublic sector wages and services.