Producers of Channel 4 immigration show deny claim it platforms racists

2025-02-02 17:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Go Back to Where You Came From has been criticised by charities for giving stage to extreme racist views

The producers behind a show about immigration have denied accusations it platforms racists, saying the “voices you hear within the series are the voices we were hearing up and down the country as we were casting”.

Channel 4’s immigration series Go Back to Where You Came From features six participants, some of whom hold anti-immigration views, following in the footsteps of refugees making the journey from Syria and Somalia to the UK. It has been referred to as Racists Across the World and criticised by Amnesty International and some charities.

