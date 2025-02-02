Iraq's Khor Al-Zubair port receives 11 oil tankers in a day

2025-02-02 17:25:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the General Company for Iraqi Portsannounced the arrival of 11 oil tankers docked at the specialized KhorAl-Zubair Port, an Iraqi official revealed.

The company's Director General, Farhan Al-Fartousi, toldShafaq News that some cargos were carrying various materials such as fuel oil,solvents, crude oil, and gasoline.

“Increasing revenue has been a priority for port operations,as the continuous handling of oil tankers and commercial vessels contributes toenhancing state resources,” he pointed out.